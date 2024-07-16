Kenya Power Urges Remaining Customers to Update Token Meters by August 31

As part of an ongoing initiative scheduled to conclude on August 31, 2024, approximately 4.2 million Kenya Power customers have already updated their token meters.

The power distributor, aiming to update 7.4 million prepaid meters nationwide, said it has received significant participation from consumers. General Manager of Commercial Services and Sales, Eng. Rosemary Oduor, expressed gratitude for the support garnered under the campaign dubbed “Update Token Meter Yako.”

“We thank all our customers for their participation in this ongoing exercise. We are pleased that more than 56 percent of our prepaid customers have already updated their meters, ensuring uninterrupted access to electricity,” she affirmed.

Oduor mentioned that updates have been scheduled for over 7.2 million prepaid meters. These schedules ensure that customers promptly receive reset and update codes upon purchasing electricity tokens. She noted that the remaining customers will soon receive their updates.

“Once a metre is scheduled, a customer receives an SMS notification and thereafter the update codes are sent to the customer upon purchasing their electricity tokens. Our customers are required to update their metres as soon as they receive their codes to continue enjoying access to electricity,” explained Oduor.

No Impact on Electricity Prices

Kenya Power emphasized the importance of all prepaid customers completing their meter updates by the August 31 deadline to avoid service disruptions.

“We are therefore kindly urging those who have not updated yet to purchase their tokens upon which they will receive their codes and be able to update their metres.”

Eng. Rosemary Oduor assured customers that this update process does not impact electricity prices or accelerate token consumption.

Oduor further advised customers to utilize any remaining older tokens before proceeding with the meter update to ensure seamless transition.

For convenience, customers can retrieve their update codes using the *977# USSD code, facilitating access even if SMS notifications are misplaced.

The ongoing batched updates aim to standardize all prepaid meters to STS specifications, ensuring secure and efficient token transfers across Kenya Power’s network.