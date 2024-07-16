High Court Stops John Chebochok from Assuming Toror Tea Factory Director Role

The High Court in Kericho has suspended the swearing-in of John Chebochok, the newly elected Director of Toror Tea Factory, following a petition filed by five individuals. They argued that approving Chebochok’s directorship during the Special General Meeting slated for July 18, 2024, would jeopardize the financial stability and reputation of Tegat Tea Factory Limited, the owner of Toror Tea Factory.

Usikimye CBO, Wangu Kanja Foundation (K) Registered Trustee, Oxfam, The African Gender and Media Initiative Trustees, and Flonbe Initiative joined the petition, citing that stakeholders and tea purchasers have protested Chebochok’s election. They have halted business with the company, resulting in a significant financial downturn.

“The 1st Respondent does not meet the provisions of Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya, which emphasizes the responsibilities and ethics required of public officers, including integrity, leadership accountability, and adherence to ethical standards,” they asserted.

In response, the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Group Company Secretary supported the petition, highlighting that Chebochok’s election not only impacts the factory’s sales but also tarnishes the KTDA brand and affects its smallholder factories. This situation jeopardizes the livelihoods of over a million tea farmers supplying KTDA factories.

The case was heard on Monday, with the court directing the petitioners to submit written submissions.

The court order specified, “The AGM scheduled for the 18th of this month to swear in John Chebochok as a director is suspended. The matter will be ruled upon on the 15th of next month.”