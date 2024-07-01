Joshua Okayo: KSL President’s Health Condition Following Abduction and Torture

The family of Joshua Okayo, the president of the Kenya School of Law (KSL) student governing council, disclosed his condition after his abductors released him.

Joshua was found alive near Maragua River in Murang’a County following his abduction during anti-Finance Bill demonstrations on Wednesday, June 26.

Speaking to the press, a family member revealed that the student leader had visible injuries and seemed shaken.

“Upon finding him, Joshua Okayo appeared confused and in a state of distress,” a family member said.

Okayo’s brother also reported that Joshua informed him he had been tortured and was experiencing significant pain.

“He said he was tortured and is in considerable pain, starting from his neck and throughout his entire body,” he told the media.

Adding, “We have been shaken, we have been threatened by this issue.”

His colleague remarked that he was not the same person they were accustomed to seeing.

“The way we’ve seen him, he’s not the same active person we know. We believe he’s been through a lot,” they said.

Meanwhile, medical staff have reported that Joshua Okayo is under medical observation due to his condition, particularly the psychological trauma he suffered.