State Issues Ultimatum to Gen Z to Declare Leaders

The government, through the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, has outlined the next steps for establishing a National Multi-Sectoral Forum (NMSF) to address various grievances that sparked nationwide anti-government protests last week.

In a statement, Koskei announced that the forum will encompass all national-level umbrella organizations representing youth, civil society, religious groups, and professional bodies.

Additionally, the forum will incorporate representatives from business community organizations, academia, student leadership, Majority and Minority leaders of parliament, the Council of Governors, and other stakeholder groups.

Furthermore, the head of state pledged to facilitate the inaugural meeting to appoint leaders for the forum.

Koskei said the National Steering Committee (NSC) should consist of 100 members. These individuals will oversee the forum and develop the frameworks to guide a national dialogue.

“The National Steering Committee, composed of 100 persons, will serve as the top organ of the NMSF, tasked with establishing the structure, methods, agenda, and schedules for a nationwide dialogue on issues raised by the youth,” the statement added.

Topics To Be Addressed

The topics to be addressed during the dialogue include jobs and opportunities, the nation’s tax policy, the national debt burden, representation, and accountability.

Additionally, leaders will deliberate on anti-corruption measures and any other relevant agenda items.

“Each umbrella body is asked to formally nominate two representatives, ensuring gender balance, for consideration for appointment to the National Steering Committee (NSC).

“The nominations should be submitted to the Executive Office of the President at Harambee House,” Koskei directed.

The president said the nominations must be completed by July 7, 2024.

“As time is of the essence, the nominations are expected to be received by the Executive Office of the President on or before 7th July, 2024,” the statement highlighted.

Following this, the forum will conduct its operations independently across all 47 counties through a participatory, citizen-centric, and inclusive approach starting from the ward level.

“In adherence to our national values and principles of governance regarding public participation, every Kenyan and stakeholder will have the opportunity to present their proposals on the agenda items either in person, remotely, individually, or as groups.

“The NSC will also establish a framework and mechanism for engaging with political leaders in a bipartisan manner,” Koskei added.