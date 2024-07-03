Housing Corporation Invites Applications for 59 Job Openings

The National Housing Corporation (NHC) has advertised fifty-nine job opportunities across various departments, inviting interested candidates to apply in a public notice on Tuesday, July 2.

Part of the notice outlined, “The Corporation seeks to recruit results-driven and highly motivated individuals.”

Among the roles available are two positions for a General Manager in Research, Product Development & Capacity Building. Additionally, the NHC seeks to hire a Project Manager, a Marketing Manager, three Research and Innovation Managers, and an Assistant Manager in Interior.

Furthermore, the NHC is actively seeking individuals to fill critical roles such as Principal Construction Officer, Principal Engineer (Civil/Structural), Principal Quantity Surveyor, and Principal Interior Designer.

In terms of employment terms, Grade 2 positions will be contractual for five years, renewable based on performance. Grade 3 roles also offer five-year contracts, renewable upon satisfactory performance, while positions from Grades 4 to 12 are permanent and pensionable.

The NHC underscores its commitment to fairness and equal opportunities as mandated by the Constitution of Kenya. Moreover, the Corporation encourages applications from individuals with disabilities, marginalized communities, and minorities.

Prospective candidates must apply online through the NHC website before the application deadline of July 22, 2024, at 5:00 PM (East African Time). Applicants are required to attach all relevant qualifications, as applications lacking necessary documentation will not be considered.