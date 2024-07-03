Senator Calls for Abolishment of CDF Amid Govt’s Austerity Measures

Senator Tabitha Mutinda has made a rallying call to abolish the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) as part of a broader effort to curb government spending.

She argues that while the President has proposed austerity measures affecting various government offices and departments, the NG-CDF consumes a significant portion of the national budget annually.

During a Tuesday morning interview on KBC Channel 1 TV, the nominated Senator underscored the potential economic relief that would come from eliminating the NG-CDF. She urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to take decisive action upon their return from recess, advocating that scrapping the fund could effectively address many of the country’s financial challenges.

“MPs should agree to the scrapping of NG-CGF once they return from recess. The MPs must demonstrate leadership and sanction CDF removal. We will solve majority of our problems if we get rid of CDF,” Senator Mutinda stated.

Emphasizing that development-related responsibilities are already managed by national and county governments, Senator Mutinda called on MPs from across party lines to publicly support the abolition of the NG-CDF.

She pointed out that this move would resonate with the aspirations of the younger generation currently voicing their concerns on national issues.

“Let development be handled at the National and County level. We want to hear MPs both from the Majority and Minority sides coming out and declaring support for the abolition of CDF. This is what Gen Z who are on the streets want to hear. If we do that, we are okay,” Senator Mutinda affirmed, proposing that funds allocated for the NG-CDF could be redirected toward national debt repayment.