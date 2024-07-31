HELB Opens Applications for 2024-2025 Scholarships for Postgraduate Students

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) is now accepting applications for the 2024-2025 scholarships for Kenyan students pursuing postgraduate education. These scholarships, available for two years for master’s programs and three years for PhD programs, provide loans ranging from Ksh200,000 to Ksh450,000. Students enrolled in local public or private universities recognized by the Commission for University Education (CUE) are eligible to apply.

To qualify, applicants must submit a letter of admission to a full or part-time program at a recognized university and must have attained a minimum of a Second-Class Upper Division.

“Preference will be given to applicants undertaking Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture, and Mathematics (STEAM) courses,” explained the board. Additionally, former HELB beneficiaries must have cleared their previous loans or be in the process of repaying them to qualify for the new loan.

Applicants must register and complete the 2024/2025 Postgraduate Scholarship Application before the August 31, 2024 deadline. The application forms can be accessed through the website at www.hef.co.ke. Once the required details are filled in, applicants should submit the completed application, download and print the PGSA, and have it signed and stamped by the relevant authorities. Necessary documents, as indicated in the checklist, must be attached.

The completed PGSA and all attachments should be scanned into a single PDF document and sent to [email protected]. Applicants must also submit the completed form online. A non-refundable application fee of Kes.3,000 is payable via M-PESA when clicking on the payment tab on the portal.

“Do not pay any individual to process your Postgraduate Scholarship Application,” the board cautioned.

The notice also highlighted that geographical distribution and gender are considered during the scholarship award, encouraging applicants from marginalized regions to apply.