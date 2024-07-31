MP Issues Another Apology for Alleged Kes.2m Bribery Claims On Finance Bill 2024

Juja Member of Parliament (MP) George Koimburi Ndung’u has issued an apology to his fellow MPs after alleging that legislators received a bribe to pass the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

Koimburi had claimed that MPs were offered Kes.2 million each to support the contentious bill, which led to nationwide protests and the bill’s eventual withdrawal. He made these allegations publicly at the AIPCA Ndururumo Church in Juja in June, saying, “We were offered money… you saw how they carried money in sacks. We were told that for every yes vote, we would receive Ksh2 million.”

The MP has now admitted that his allegations lacked sufficient evidence.

“I rise to apologize to my fellow Members. I made a mistake by claiming that MPs who voted yes for the Finance Bill were bribed with Ksh2 million,” he said.

“Mr. Speaker, I am here to say sorry because I do not have any evidence that they received money. I urge the Members to forgive me, so we can move forward for the betterment of this country.”

Koimburi described the allegations as “just hearsay” that he heard during the voting process on the Finance Bill. Additionally, he claimed that after voting against the bill, he received threats and noticed suspicious individuals following him.

On Wednesday, July 24, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula presented Koimburi’s apology to the House. However, the apology letter, which was also sent to both the Majority and Minority leaders, did not specify the reason for the apology.

In the letter, Koimburi stated, “I, George Koimburi Ndung’u, would like to tender my apology to the House leadership and my fellow members of Parliament. I understand we are living in very dynamic and sensitive times, and my past utterances may have caused problems in the country. I am remorseful and humbly seeking forgiveness.”

MPs Rubbish Apology Letter

However, MPs dismissed the apology letter as vague and demanded punishment and accountability for Koimburi, who was absent from the House.

Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Sholei directed Koimburi to make a more formal apology by acknowledging that he lied to both the church and the people of Kenya, causing significant embarrassment to the MPs.

“After you have confessed and admitted that you lied, you can now come and ask for our forgiveness,” she said.

Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris added, “When an honourable member makes such claims, he should be put to strict proof. If he cannot substantiate what he said in public and we forgive him without withdrawing, apologizing, and admitting that he lied, then we are coercing him to withdraw. He said he was offered Ksh. 2 million. Let him prove to us who offered him Ksh. 2 million. If he lied, then he should be punished.”

Speaker Wetangula stated that he had instructed the absent MP to appear before the House to elaborate on his allegations and the context of the letter.

“I have reluctantly allowed Hon. Koimburi to appear before the House by 2:45 PM on July 30 to explain his actions concerning the complaints raised by the affected members and the context of the apology letter. Thereafter, I shall guide the House on any subsequent action to be taken on the matter,” said Wetangula last week.