Stephen Letoo Accuses Wetangula of Silencing Journalists After #OccupyParliament Coverage

Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo has openly criticized National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula for attempting to gag journalists.

In a recent statement, Letoo alleged that Wetangula plans to bar him and fellow Citizen TV reporter Seth Olale from covering parliamentary events. This reaction comes after they shared footage of the Occupy Parliament invasion.

Letoo, a political affairs reporter, further stated that Wetangula intends to relocate other parliamentary journalists outside the premises during sessions. He emphasized that this move aims to protect members of Parliament (MPs) from potential future attacks by the public.

“So now Wetangula, National Assembly Speaker and PSC Chair, wants to kick out journalists covering Parliament from the precincts (Media Centre) on the grounds we are a source of ‘insecurity to MPs’ following #OccupyParliament coverage!” Letoo stated.

In response to these allegations, Seth Olale mentioned that he had not received any direct communication from parliament regarding the issue.

However, he indicated that reliable sources within Parliament confirmed that journalists were being moved out.

“Reliable sources within the Parliament of Kenya confirm that I have indeed been banned from Parliament alongside my colleague Stephen Letoo because of our role in highlighting #OccupyParliament. This reported move by PSC is ill-advised and against media freedom,” Olale stated.

Letoo had previously revealed that Olale faced trouble with Wetangula for sharing video footage showing MPs escaping Parliament through a private tunnel during the invasion.

Olale was part of a team of journalists inside Parliament with the MPs during the invasion on June 25. Letoo added that apart from relocating parliamentary journalists outside Parliament, there is a resolution to ban certain journalists, including himself, from the new area.

“Other than the relocation of Parliamentary Journalists to outside Parliament, there is a resolution to BAN some journalists, myself included, who covered #OccupyParliament from stepping in the new area. Seth Olale, who exposed the MPs’ escape tunnel, is also banned,” Letoo added.