Vacation Ideas for Every Kenyan Family This Summer

When you want to be able to get away from it all and live life at your own pace, there’s nothing like exploring all of those holiday destinations that are ready and waiting for you. But rather than going to the same old hotspots that everyone else will this summer, we’re going to give you a real mix of choices and options.

Keep reading and you’ll find a whole host of natural adventures, global landmarks, and hidden gems.

All you have to do now is keep reading, relax, and take your pick. Happy travels!

Staying local is a great way to reconnect

We’re blessed to have spaces like the Rift Valley and the Masai Mara National Reserve on our doorstep here in Kenya, but when was the last time you went there? City living and the endless 9-5 cycle that many of us find ourselves seemingly stuck in can take away so much of the joy of life.

Our approach is different: we want you to break free and find the time, space, and fresh air that allows you to get away from everything that seems to be holding you back.

Take a moment to look up some of the lesser known, quieter spaces in either of these two beautiful regions and you’ll be glad you did from the moment you arrived. It’s about putting your health and wellbeing first in a way that puts you back in control like never before.

If you think of it as a chance to spend real quality time with the people you love, and not just about following the crowds and posting on social, you’ll find a truly authentic way to rest and recover.

Samburu National Reserve is a place to behold

Continuing the theme of getting back in touch with nature, we have perhaps the most beautiful hidden gem in the country. It’s a place where the big five roam, the wildlife truly comes to life, and the stillness and quietness at night are so conducive to rest and relaxation.

Finding a quiet little corner of this tranquil space will allow you to spend quality time with the people you love. Walking at sunrise, analogue days with no phones in sight, and evenings spent around a campfire telling stories will all help things fall into place.

This is about getting back in touch with who you truly are so that you can finally see what matters in life. Once you do, our experience tells us that there will be nothing that can hold you back.

Ideal when you want to free yourself from the stress of modern living.

Nature can take you further afield…

Still loving the nature theme and want to go a little further?

A safari in Tanzania or a trip around the Serengeti National Park will give you all the time, space, and rest you could ever wish for. It’s an inspired way to find new chances to connect with the world, share your thoughts with the ones you love, and take in some beautiful sights and scenes that will set you truly free.

Exactly what you want to hear when it’s time to set the tone for a relaxing break unlike any other.

Uganda is a hidden gem if ever there was one

The Kazinga Channel lies deep in the Queen Elizabeth National Park and links Lake George and Lake Edward.

You’ll also find the beautiful wildlife of the Maramagambo Forest is readily accessible and certainly ready to give you an introduction into a whole new world of beauty that’s waiting for you to explore.

Perfect when you want to be able to connect with the world around you in a way that sets you truly free.

And for those who want to be around a few more people and take in stunning atmospheres, we have a few ideas for you there too.

The bustling bazaars of Marrakech are incredible

The crowds, the colors, and the art of bartering are all there waiting for you to take them in and find something that makes you smile. It’s a traditional space that allows you to find beautiful traditional creations, pieces of culture, and keepsakes that you will love to treasure in your home for years to come.

Get ready to take pictures, stretch your legs, and get into teeming crowds that are all loving life. Pair it with a few trips into the wilderness and the silence of nature and you could have a contrast that inspires the creative side of your mind like never before.

Last but not least, Egypt

The pyramids are one of the enduring pieces of global culture that have inspired people from around the world, and they are one of the jewels in the African continent’s crown. Take a moment to see them with your own eyes and walk around them and you’ll come to appreciate the true scale of the achievement.

It’s a humbling experience that will allow you to live life on your own terms in a way that gives you true perspective for the very first time.

The last word

It’s only when you get away from the hustle and bustle of home that you realize you’ve been ignoring relaxing hobbies like playing a Big Bamboo demo or reading a good book. Use your vacation as a chance to rest, relax, and recover and everything will soon fall into true alignment.

We like to think of it as a way to get a true sense of self back in your life so that you gain some real perspective. It’s about rising about the crowds, escaping the noise, and thinking about the world around you in a whole new way. Ideal when you want to be able to set the tone for a second half of 2024 that is everything you want it to be.

Enjoy your trip and see you again soon!