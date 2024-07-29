Oparanya Defends Opposition’s Role in Government of National Unity

Wycliffe Oparanya, the nominee for Cabinet Secretary for Enterprise and MSMEs, emphasized that key opposition figures nominated to join Kenya’s Kwanza government have not switched parties from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Oparanya, who also serves as the ODM deputy leader, clarified that party members joining President William Ruto’s government after parliamentary approval will serve in their individual capacities while remaining loyal to ODM.

“It does not mean that we have abandoned our party ODM. We are still party members but serving the government in our respective capacities. However, I have not been vetted, so I wouldn’t like to comment further on that,” Oparanya stated.

The former Kakamega governor defended the opposition’s decision to serve in the Kenya Kwanza government, explaining that they responded to President Ruto’s call for a government of national unity, which inherently includes opposition members. He stressed that every Kenyan, including those from the opposition, has a constitutional right to serve the country in any capacity, provided they have the necessary qualifications.

“We are Kenyans, and this is our country; everyone with the experience and knowledge is eligible to serve in any government. You remember very well the President clearly stated that he is forming a government of national unity, so a government of national unity will definitely involve members of the opposition,” he said.

Oparanya spoke in Mombasa on Saturday, July 27, during the Wereca Real Focus training investment event, which brought together the Luhya community residing in Mombasa. He reiterated his commitment to ODM, stating that the party would continue to call for the arrest and prosecution of police officers responsible for killing and injuring peaceful protesters. He also demanded compensation for the victims’ families.

“I am still the deputy leader of ODM, and this is our position. We have experienced riots, and many of our people have been killed and maimed. It is crucial that those who lost their lives be compensated if we are to achieve peace because picketing is within the constitution,” Oparanya said.

Meanwhile, Azimio co-principal and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has urged Members of Parliament in his party to reject the appointment of ODM members nominated for Cabinet Secretary positions.

The former Vice President instructed his party members not to approve the appointment of the four ODM nominees when they appear in parliament for vetting.

“Those four names (Mbadi, Oparanya, Joho, and Wandayi), when they come to parliament for vetting, Wiper members should vote ‘No’,” Kalonzo told Wiper legislators at Kyuso Full Gospel Church on Sunday.

Kalonzo questioned how the four nominees would work in a government they strongly opposed for oppressing Kenyans. He also argued that, as a principal in Azimio, he was not consulted before the appointments were made, yet one of the nominees, Opiyo Wandayi, is the coalition’s minority whip in the National Assembly.