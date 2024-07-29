A Guide to Bed Sores in Seniors and How to Prevent Them

Bed sores, also known as pressure ulcers or pressure injuries, are lesions that form on the skin as a result of prolonged pressure on the skin. They commonly affect seniors who are bedridden or use wheelchairs for extended periods of time.

Bed sores can range from mild irritation of the skin to severe, deep wounds that damage muscle and bone.

Seniors are at high risk for developing bed sores due to frailty, poor circulation, reduced mobility, incontinence, and decreased sensory perception.

Stages of Bed Sores

Bed sores can progress through four stages:

Stage 1: The skin appears reddened and does not blanch (turn white) when pressed. The skin remains intact.

Stage 2: The wound extends into the dermis, creating an open sore that’s not too deep. The wound appears as a blister or abrasion.

Stage 3: The wound goes deeper into subcutaneous fat tissue. It presents as a crater-like lesion. There may be damage to the underlying muscle.

Stage 4: The wound penetrates down to the muscle and bone. There is extensive damage to deeper tissues with a high risk of osteomyelitis (bone infection). Stage 4 wounds are serious and can be life-threatening.

Risk Factors for Bed Sores

Several factors can increase a senior’s risk of developing bed sores:

Immobility or reduced mobility

Confinement to bed or wheelchair

Incontinence

Poor nutrition and hydration

Advanced age

Chronic diseases like diabetes, atherosclerosis

Cognitive impairment

Medications including sedatives, pain medications

Poor sensory perception

Preventing Bed Sores

The key to prevention is minimizing pressure on the skin, managing moisture, and optimizing nutrition and hydration. Strategies include:

Repositioning every 2 hours – Change positions frequently to relieve pressure. Use pillows for support and pressure relief.

Avoid dragging while repositioning – Use lift sheets to avoid shearing forces on the skin during movement.

Use pressure-reducing surfaces – Mattresses, pads, and cushions designed to distribute pressure can help offload vulnerable areas.

Manage moisture – Gently cleanse soiled skin and use moisture barriers like films or ointments. Keep bedding dry.

Optimize nutrition – Ensure adequate protein, calories, vitamins C and A, iron, and zinc. Hydrate regularly.

Exercise – Range-of-motion exercises improve circulation. Use standing aids if possible.

Skin inspections – Check skin, especially over bony prominences, daily for signs of redness or sores.

Work with a Home Care Agency

Partnering with a reputable home care company in Boulder County, CO, can help prevent bed sores for seniors receiving in-home care. Look for an agency that provides training on prevention techniques like scheduled repositioning, skin checks, and proper lifting methods.

Choose caregivers who monitor at-risk areas vigilantly and communicate concerns quickly. Establish a care plan for nutrition, hydration, pressure-relieving surfaces, and exercise. Collaborate on solutions if redness appears.

Working jointly with caregivers who are educated on prevention and dedicated to senior well-being can help avoid bed sores before they progress.

Catching bed sores early and taking preventive measures can help avoid progression to severe wounds for seniors.

Be vigilant about repositioning, nutrition, hydration, and skin checks. Consult a healthcare provider at the first sign of skin changes. With proper prevention and wound care, bed sores can be avoided or managed effectively.