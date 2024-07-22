Cold Weather Prompts Health Advisory: Institute Urges Immunity Boost

As Kenya endures a severe cold season, the Kenya National Public Health Institute has advised the public to strengthen their immunity to mitigate the heightened risk of respiratory illnesses and flu.

The institute recommends that Kenyans increase their intake of vitamins and supplements, particularly from fruits like oranges, lemons, and berries, along with a variety of vegetables.

To further protect themselves, the public should wear face masks if they feel unwell, cover their mouths when coughing, and practice regular handwashing.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has predicted significant rainfall and cooler weather conditions across several regions, including Nairobi, for the upcoming week.

Kennedy Thiong’o, Director of Meteorological Services, announced that the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and Northwestern Kenya will experience morning rains followed by afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

Affected counties include Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia, and West Pokot.

“These counties will experience rains in the morning, with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The maximum temperatures will reach 30°C, while the minimum will drop to 10°C,” Thiong’o said.

Northwestern counties, such as Turkana and Samburu, are expected to see showers and thunderstorms, with temperatures varying from a high of 36°C to a low of 12°C.

Highlands East of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi County, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi, will have morning rain followed by afternoon and evening showers. Maximum temperatures will peak at 26°C, with minimum temperatures dipping to 9°C.

In North-Eastern counties, including Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Isiolo, sunny intervals will occur in the morning and afternoon, transitioning to partly cloudy skies at night.

Thiong’o noted that temperatures will range from a maximum of 36°C to a minimum of 15°C. Similar conditions are anticipated in Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Kajiado, and Taita Taveta counties.

Coastal regions, including Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu, and Kwale, will enjoy predominantly sunny weather in the morning and afternoon, with occasional showers expected in the evening. Temperatures are forecasted to reach up to 31°C, with lows of 20°C.