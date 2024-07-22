Chomathon: Kenyan Sets Out to Shatter 80-Hour Barbecue Record with Free Nyama Choma

Kenyan content creator Njeri Mbugua has embarked on an ambitious quest to break a Guinness World Record by offering free Nyama Choma to the public.

Njeri’s goal is to surpass the current record for the longest barbecue marathon by an individual, which stands at 80 hours. To achieve this, she plans to host a seven-day barbecue event.

Through her social media channels, Njeri has invited Kenyans to participate and enjoy free Nyama Choma. The event will run from August 31 to September 6, 2024, at Sagret Gardens along Kiambu Road.

Earlier in June, Njeri announced her plans to host the “Choma-thon,” aiming to set a new Guinness World Record with the support of her online community and fellow Kenyans.

The existing record, held by Jan Greeff of Columbus, USA, was established in April 2014. Greeff’s record-setting event featured an impressive array of meats, including 1,000 hotdogs, 200 pieces of corn, 104 pieces of chicken, 558 burgers, and 526 boerewors, a South African sausage.

Njeri is determined to exceed this achievement with her seven-day barbecue. She expressed her excitement, saying, “Hio title tutaanguka nayo pale Sagret Gardens, Kiambu Road. Nyama Choma itakua kwa wingi for free. Only good vibes and Nyama Choma, the event dates zitakua from 31st August to 6th of September.”

In addition to her record-breaking aspirations, Njeri plans to use the event’s proceeds to support victims of domestic violence in Kenya. She aims to raise funds for women’s shelters across the country that provide refuge and support to survivors.

Njeri emphasized, “I will be barbecuing non-stop for 7 days to break the existing 80-hour record. This title belongs to us Kenyans. Nyama choma is our thing.” She added, “While attempting to set a new record, I also intend to raise funds for a shelter dedicated to domestic violence and sexual assault survivors. Please join me in this historic event. Sitawalet down.”