‘Working With Ruto is an Abomination,’ Orengo Tells Raila

Siaya Governor James Orengo has strongly criticized President William Ruto’s plan to form a broad-based government of national unity.

Orengo argued that Ruto has reached a dead end and that his ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance is a sinking ship bound for disaster. He warned his party leader Raila Odinga against associating with Ruto

“Joining President Ruto is a disaster. In fact, it is an abomination because it cannot work,” the governor said. He added that the President has lost the confidence of the international community and that any vision he had for Kenyans has turned into a mirage.

“Where will he take us? He will not lead us anywhere. In fact, he will only lead us into a sinking ship,” Orengo stated. He also noted that Ruto has lost the trust of his people.

Speaking at the funeral of an anti-government protest victim in Alego Usonga on Saturday, July 20, 2023, Orengo warned that aligning with Ruto would mean inheriting or sanitizing the sins of his government.

“I want to address those rushing to join President Ruto. He is a passing cloud, and I say that without any fear of contradiction. First, he doesn’t have money because he has been borrowing heavily, and Kenyans have made it clear that he cannot borrow anymore,” Orengo argued.

While appearing to warm up to the government, Odinga had warned that if anti-government protesters led by Gen Z force Ruto out of office, his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, could take over, which would be a dark day for Kenyans.

However, Orengo dismissed this argument as cheap politics.

“I hear some people saying that if President Ruto goes, the DP will take over. This is very petty politics. If we say Ruto must go, then he will go along with all those associated with him. There is no scenario where his deputy will succeed him,” the Siaya governor said.