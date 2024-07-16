Boeing Compensates Kenyan Families for 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash Losses

Families of Kenyans who lost their lives in a March 2019 Ethiopian Airlines crash have begun receiving compensation from Boeing in recent weeks, according to a report by the Nation.

Lawyers representing the families are also benefitting from these payments. Boeing, the American aircraft manufacturer, negotiated directly with these legal representatives to determine compensation amounts.

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata, involved in the case through his Nairobi-based law firm in Upper Hill, explained, “The criteria include the age and financial status of a victim as at the time of the death. The compensation amount also depended on the negotiation skills of the lawyers representing the families.”

Based on a document dated June 25 and reported by the Nation, one family received a net payment of $4.2 million (Kes. 581.8 million) after deductions, including $1,884,035 (Kes. 243 million) allocated for legal fees and related expenses.

In numerous instances, Kenyan lawyers partnered with their American counterparts to form an international coalition dedicated to pursuing legal action against Boeing.

“We have successfully resolved most of these cases through negotiations with Boeing,” Dr. Kang’ata affirmed, as cited in the daily report. “However, I cannot disclose further details due to client confidentiality.”

Dr. Kang’ata clarified that the recent payments represent the second installment. Initially, families received compensation from the aircraft’s insurer, followed by subsequent payments directly from Boeing.

“The lawyers were only compensated after Boeing fulfilled its obligations to the families,” Dr. Kang’ata clarified.