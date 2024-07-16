SGR Welcomes Premium Class Coaches with VIP Amenities

Luxury coaches for the Kenya Railway’s ambitious Premium Class Service have docked at the Port of Mombasa.

Kenya Railways confirmed the arrival on Monday, July 15, announcing they had shipped four Premium Class coaches.

“The much-awaited Premium Class coaches are here. The four Premium coaches are part of a batch that includes ten economy-class coaches, one dining car, one power car, and four first-class coaches. The offloading is currently taking place at the Port of Mombasa,” Kenya Railways said yesterday.

Kenya Railways has not yet committed to a specific date or routes for the rollout of the new luxury service.

“We understand your eagerness for more information. We are in the final stages of preparation and will share specific timelines soon. Your understanding is greatly appreciated, and we’ll keep you updated,” Kenya Railways said.

The luxury train services will accommodate 28 passengers per coach, providing ample legroom and personal space. The seats are designed to recline, ensuring ultimate relaxation throughout the journey.

Additionally, the KR Premium Service offers extra storage options for travelers with additional baggage, along with designated shoe storage space for neatly organizing shoes.

The train features automated window shutters and seats that can rotate to face any direction, enhancing the journey into a luxurious experience.

Segregated from other compartments, the premium coach provides privacy and exclusivity, allowing passengers to work, relax, or simply enjoy the beautiful scenery.

Moreover, premium class passengers will have access to VIP lounges and benefit from priority boarding and disembarkation at terminals, enhancing the convenience of their journey.