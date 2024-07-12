Alleged Vandals of MP Sudi’s Timba XO Club Granted Bail

A court in Eldoret has released on bond 16 youths charged with stealing goods worth Kes.78 million from Timba XO Club, associated with Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, during the recent Finance Bill protests.

The stolen goods, including alcohol, allegedly totalled Kes.78 million, while the malicious property damage was valued at over Kes.80 million.

The youths face six charges, including stealing, handling stolen property, and malicious damage to the property of Timba XO Club during the anti-government demonstrations.

The charges detail that they broke into Timba XO Lounge, located in the Sukunanga area in Kesses Sub County along the Eldoret-Nakuru highway, where they engaged in felony activities, including theft and destruction.

According to the allegations, the accused stole 11 sound speakers, flat-screen televisions, lighting effects, assorted foodstuffs, assorted alcoholic drinks, HP laptops, three MacBook laptops, assorted computers, assorted kitchen utensils, gas cylinders, and other goods, all valued at Sh78,896,560, belonging to Timba XO Lounge. Additionally, they face charges of malicious damage to property, including offices, a CCTV control room, a main club store, alcohol counters, chairs, tables, glasses, and assorted electronics.

The defense, represented by lawyers Asseso Omolo, Amazon Koech, and George Sonkule, implored the court to release the youths on lenient bond terms.

Police arrested the accused following a Gen Z demonstration in Eldoret on June 25, which led to the looting and destruction of property at the renowned club in Eldoret town.

After spending the last two weeks in remand, Principal Magistrate Hellen Cherono directed the release of 15 of the youths on a bond of Kes.300,000 or a cash bail of Kes.200,000.

One of the suspects, a student, was freed on a personal bond of Kes.100,000.

Magistrate Cherono, in her ruling, stated, “In making this decision, I have considered all issues raised and note the right of the accused to bail despite the complainant opposing the bail application.”