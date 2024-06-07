Suggestions

Woman Claims to be Late President Kibaki’s Daughter

June 7, 2024
A woman has emerged, claiming to be the daughter of the late President Mwai Kibaki, further complicating the inheritance dispute surrounding his estate.

Identified by the code name JNL, the woman informed the court that former President Kibaki’s friends and sons knew her existence as she was sired out of wedlock.

JNL added that former cabinet ministers Kenneth Matiba, Dr. Julius Kiano, and former Commissioner of Income Tax G.K. Ihiga were also aware of her birth and relationship with the former President.

“I was informed by my contact, whose information I verily believe to be true, that the men in the meeting (James, David, and Anthony Kibaki) agreed to formally recognize me as their bloodline sibling, but the ladies in the group, led by my sister Judy, were very resistant, and this may explain why James, David, and Anthony have not objected to my application dated October 14, 2022,” JNL stated in her court submission.

JNL claims that she was born 15 days before the late president married former First Lady Lucy Kibaki.

Furthermore, JNL asserted that she was born on December 1, 1961, and that the late president visited her at Aga Khan Hospital Nursery. She further alleged that Judy Kibaki knew about her being a stepsister as they shared a close bond.

“I shared and told my sister Judy that I was born out of a relationship between my father Emilio Mwai Kibaki, seven years after my mother had been legally separated,” she said.

However, the former President’s children argued that there was no evidence from JNL’s mother about the alleged relationships with Kibaki or any of his friends who were named in the case.

These revelations surface following a lawsuit filed by a 63-year-old claiming to be the late President Mwai Kibaki’s biological son against the family.

