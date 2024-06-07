Woman Claims to be Late President Kibaki’s Daughter

A woman has emerged, claiming to be the daughter of the late President Mwai Kibaki, further complicating the inheritance dispute surrounding his estate.

Identified by the code name JNL, the woman informed the court that former President Kibaki’s friends and sons knew her existence as she was sired out of wedlock.

JNL added that former cabinet ministers Kenneth Matiba, Dr. Julius Kiano, and former Commissioner of Income Tax G.K. Ihiga were also aware of her birth and relationship with the former President.

“I was informed by my contact, whose information I verily believe to be true, that the men in the meeting (James, David, and Anthony Kibaki) agreed to formally recognize me as their bloodline sibling, but the ladies in the group, led by my sister Judy, were very resistant, and this may explain why James, David, and Anthony have not objected to my application dated October 14, 2022,” JNL stated in her court submission.

Also Read – Kibaki Inheritance Dispute: Children Reject Exhumation of Body, DNA Tests