US Embassy Program to Support 100 Women Entrepreneurs

One hundred women entrepreneurs will benefit from a training program supported by the US Embassy to grow and scale their businesses.

The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) Kenya program will provide these women with a 9-month training program and opportunities to explore international trade.

Shakaria Buckson, regional public engagement specialist at the US Embassy Kenya, launched the sixth cohort of the AWE program, outlining the benefits of this academy that began in Kenya in 2019.

“We are particularly thrilled to announce that this session is sponsored by UPS, a company renowned for its commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and global trade. This partnership is not just a sponsorship; it is a powerful collaboration that will open doors to new opportunities, especially in the realm of U.S. trade and export,” said Shakaria.

She emphasized that the support includes mentorship and essential connections for scaling.

Shakaria also highlighted that this year’s cohort has received additional support from the global shipping and logistics company UPS.

At the event held at the American Corner Mtaani space at the National Library in Nairobi, Kenya, Ella Wafula, Director of Ushindi Empowerment, urged the selected enterprises to commit to confidently engaging in cross-border trade.

Since its introduction in 2019, the AWE program has empowered over 16,000 women entrepreneurs globally and nurtured over 500 female entrepreneurs in Kenya.

Notably, during this period, more than 20 AWE graduates have received grants from the USAfrica Development Foundation.