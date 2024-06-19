Haiti Police Chief Meets with IG Koome Ahead of Deployment

On Tuesday, June 18, Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome met with Haiti Police official Joachim Prohete at the National Police Service (NPS) headquarters in Nairobi.

The NPS stated that the two police chiefs, along with the Haitian delegation, discussed the upcoming NPS-led Multilateral Security Support Mission to Haiti.

Joachim Prohete expressed Haiti’s reliance on Kenya’s support to address the conflict instigated by gangs in the country.

“We are counting on your support,” he emphasized.

In response, IG Koome reassured the Haitian Police of the Kenyan National Police Service’s commitment to collaborating on the mission.

“NPS remains dedicated to cooperating in the mission, particularly for the welfare of Haitian women and children,” IG Koome affirmed.

Also present at the meeting were Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Douglas Kanja from Kenya Police Service and Noor Gabow, another DIG from Administration Police Service.

Noor Gabow is leading the NPS team for the mission in Haiti.