Suspect Confesses to Killing Chandarama Supermarket Manager – Police Report

Police in Naivasha have arrested a 25-year-old suspect in connection with the brutal murder of Hassan Abdullatif Salim, the manager of Chandarama Supermarket located within Buffalo Mall in Naivasha.

The arrest took place at around 1 PM yesterday after a meticulous search for the suspect, Joseph Mungai Wanjira, who had been hiding within Naivasha town.

The tragic incident occurred on May 22, 2024, when employees of Chandarama Supermarket arrived early in the morning to find the store unopened, an unusual occurrence.

Concerned, they attempted to contact Salim, who was supposed to be on duty. After receiving no response to their calls, a few supervisors decided to check on him at his residence.

They were horrified to find blood spots at his door, which was locked. The police were immediately notified and rushed to the scene.

They forced entry and found Salim’s lifeless body lying in a pool of blood, with signs of a violent struggle evident. Various household items were missing, indicating a robbery.

Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) documented the scene and collected crucial evidence, including CCTV footage. A manhunt was then launched to find the perpetrator.

On Wednesday, intelligence analysis led police to Wanjira, who was found in possession of several items stolen from Salim’s house, including a TV set, a 6kg Pro Gas cylinder, a Samsung tablet, a hoodie branded NASA, and a blood-stained bag.

Police said upon interrogation, Wanjira confessed to the crime and led detectives to Salim’s house, where he retrieved the murder weapons: a kitchen knife and a piece of wood.

Further documentation of the crime scene has been conducted, and Wanjira has been booked into Naivasha police cells. He faces charges of Robbery with Violence and will be arraigned in court soon.

Watch the recorded CCTV Footage of the suspect leaving the victim’s house below and see some photos.