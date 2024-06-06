Man Fatally Run Over While Exiting Moving Matatu in Nairobi

A 26-year-old man lost his life in a tragic accident in Nairobi on Tuesday after reportedly being run over by a public service vehicle.

Samuel Ndungu was exiting the matatu when it killed him on the spot along Muthurwa Road.

According to a report by the Directorate of Investigations (DCI), Ndungu fell after alighting while the vehicle was still in motion, resulting in fatal injuries.

“In the report filed at the Makadara Station, the victim is said to have fallen on the hard surface before the rear wheels ran him over, killing him instantly,” DCI said.

The incident has prompted the DCI to urge public transport passengers to exercise patience while boarding and alighting from matatus.

They advise doing so only when the vehicles are stationary and at safe picking and drop-off points.

“Equally, drivers and touts are urged to be mindful and patient with their customers, allowing them enough time to safely board and alight at designated points to avoid such accidents,” Authorities said.