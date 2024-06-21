Court Issues Ruling in Case of Cop Accused of Shooting US Embassy Staff

The principal magistrate at Kiambu Law Courts, Wanjiru Njuguna, has granted bail to Dennis Mwai Irungu, a police officer accused of shooting Anthony Njomo, a United States Embassy staffer.

Magistrate Njuguna stated that there is no indication that Irungu poses a flight risk or would interfere with witnesses or evidence if released.

The court released the accused on Kes. 300,000 bail on June 19, 2024.

“If released on cash bail of Ksh 300,000 and providing two contact persons, the matter will be mentioned on June 24,” the magistrate declared.

The case is scheduled for another mention on June 24, 2024, to assess its status.

Additionally, the file has been transferred to the homicide division in Nairobi for further investigation.

Dennis Mwai Irungu stands accused of shooting an electrical engineer employed by the US embassy during a confrontation outside a club in Kiambu town.

Anthony Njomo, who was not involved in the altercation, was shot while witnessing a dispute that started inside the club and spilled outside on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Two other suspects, Nason Kiteme and Joseph Njenga, have been identified, and their case is currently under investigation.