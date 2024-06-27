Police Reforms Working Group Reveals Number of Casualties in Anti-Finance Bill Protests

According to data from the Police Reforms Working Group (PRWG), at least 53 deaths occurred on Tuesday following anti-Finance Bill, 2024 protests in Nairobi.

Of these fatalities, 23 were recorded between 7 am and 6 pm across the county, with an additional 30 recorded at night in the Githurai area.

The group, an umbrella body of human rights organizations, described the events in Githurai as a “massacre” fueled by an inciteful address delivered by Ruto at State House the previous day, characterizing it as a threat to Kenyans as “the massacre started at 10 pm.”

PRWG’s data also indicates that 53 individuals were arrested and over 17 were abducted in Nairobi alone.

“In Githurai alone, police shot and killed at least 30 innocent people at night. At least 100 more are nursing gunshot wounds,” the statement adds.

The group condemned the police for using excessive force, including live bullets and snipers, against the protesters.

“It is not the protesters who are treasonous, it is Ruto,” they asserted, attributing the looting and destruction on Tuesday to a security failure attributable to the regime.

“Article 1 of Kenya’s Constitution stipulates that all sovereign power belongs to the people. When Kenyans took to the streets in large numbers, they exercised their lawful right to reclaim their power.”

“Parliament is Kenya’s property, anyone can access it because they hold the power. At no point are police allowed to blast people’s heads because Kenyans have occupied their rightful house,” they emphasized.

The joint team operates a situation room to monitor the evolving situation and fears that the number of fatalities could increase as they continue to receive updates.