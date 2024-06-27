DP Gachagua Calls for NIS Boss Noordin Haji’s Resignation

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua claimed that the National Intelligence Service (NIS) failed to effectively inform President William Ruto about the impending magnitude of the Anti-Finance Bill protests.

During a press conference in Mombasa on Wednesday, the DP claimed that the unit instead provided false information, linking him and former President Uhuru Kenyatta to the violent riots.

“And I sympathise with my boss President William Ruto because this information was not available to him. We have a dysfunctional National Intelligence Service that has exposed the President, the government and the people of Kenya,” Gachagua said.

He has now called for the resignation of NIS Director General Noordin Haji.

“There has been a failure in intelligence and advise received. The President has now agreed we need to listen to the people. The security sector was caught off-guard by the intensity of the protests. Had NIS DG Noordin Haji done his job, we would not be where we are today,” said the DP.

Gachagua added, “Haji must take responsibility for the deaths and the breach of Parliament. He must resign.”

The DP at the same time called for dialogue to avoid recurrence of events that were witnessed during the anti-Finance Bill protests that rocked the country on Tuesday.