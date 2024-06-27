City Hall to Cover Morgue and Hospital Expenses for Tuesday Protest Victims

City Hall has committed to covering hospital expenses for injured protesters in county-run hospitals and morgue expenses for twelve bodies.

Health Executive Committee Member Susan Silantoi made this announcement as human rights groups suggested that more deaths had gone unreported following the chaotic breach of Parliament during Tuesday’s anti-Finance Bill (2024) protest.

Silantoi confirmed that City Hall had accounted for six bodies at City Mortuary and another six at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

“The 12 were received yesterday(Tuesday) by the respective mortuary attendants at the respective facilities,” she stated.

The County Executive further confirmed that at least 51 people were treated at county hospitals and discharged.

However, she noted that three people remained admitted at Mbagathi Hospital and seven at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

“Some who were received had soft tissue injuries and were treated and released; however, the ten (10), three (3) at Mbagathi and seven (7) at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, are responding positively to treatment,” Silantoi announced.