Police Officer Fatally Shoots Himself in Front of Wife and Children

A police officer died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Sunday morning in Oruba Estate, Suna-Ragana location, Migori County.

A police report filed by PC Ronald Ndunda, the officer’s colleague, indicated that PC Gibson Omari Nyambane, aged 31, had excused himself from their routine patrol. He said he had to return home and purchase KPLC tokens after receiving a call from his wife, Janet Adeke, aged 25 years.

When they went to his home, gunshots were heard from inside shortly after he arrived at his house. PC Ndunda, who was waiting outside, took cover upon hearing the gunfire.

He entered the house to find PC Nyambane lying on the floor, severely injured. Several rounds of 7.62mm ammunition had been discharged from his CZ firearm, serial number KPS/C352151.

The Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Oruba, along with the Duty Officer and the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer (SCCIO) from Suna West, responded to the scene. They rushed PC Nyambane to Lifecare Hospital Migori, where medical staff pronounced him dead shortly after arrival.

The body of the deceased officer was moved to the Migori County Referral Hospital mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

An inquest, case number PUI. Inquest No.01/2024, has been opened to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic event, with SCCIO Suna West leading the investigation.