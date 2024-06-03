Man Stabs Daughter During Quarrel Over Lamp After Power Blackout in Mombasa

Police launched a manhunt on Sunday for a father suspected of fatally stabbing his daughter during a domestic altercation in the Changamwe area of Mombasa.

Witnesses and authorities revealed that the tragic incident was sparked by a quarrel over a solar rechargeable lamp following a brief power blackout in the area. The man was reportedly fighting with his wife when their daughter intervened to disperse them.

During the argument, the man allegedly picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed his daughter, Diana Yumbya, 25, before fleeing the scene.

Neighbors who heard the commotion rushed her to Bomu Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Yesterday 1/06/2024 at around 2305 hours, the suspect picked a quarrel with the deceased over a solar rechargeable lamp and suddenly drew a knife and stabbed her in the chest. He then escaped after the incident. She was rushed to Bomu Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival,” police noted in a statement.

Police arrived at the hospital and processed the body, which had a visible stab wound, before transferring it to the mortuary pending autopsy.

The detectives also recovered the weapon from the scene. “One kitchen knife with blood stains was recovered and kept as an exhibit,” police noted.

As of Sunday evening, the suspect remained at large as police launched further investigations and continued to search for him.