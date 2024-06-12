MPs Summon State House Officials to Explain Uhuru’s Retirement Benefits

Members of Parliament have summoned State House representatives to explain why Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s office has been operating without funding.

Implementation Committee Chair Raphael Wanjala stated on Tuesday, “We are instructing our clerks to write to the State House Comptroller to come and appear before the committee to explain why the former president’s office is not receiving its perks.”

The Committee expressed concerns regarding remarks by Kanze Dena, spokesperson to the Office of the 4th President, indicating that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has been financing his own official office.

“We are not going to allow that to happen yet we appropriate money as Parliament,” added Wanjala.

The MPs want State House Comptroller Katoo Ole Metito and other State House representatives to appear before them to ensure the allocated funds are made available for the retired President.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto and Uhuru Kenyatta reportedly held talks on Tuesday regarding the disbursement of funds allocated to Kenyatta’s office.

State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed stated that following the talks, President Ruto appointed a team led by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei to address the grievances the former President’s office raised on Monday.

The team will address issues including the location of the retired President’s office and the associated staff establishment.