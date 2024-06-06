KUCCPS Announces Deadline for Inter-University Transfer Applications

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service opened its portal for Inter-Institutional Transfer applications on Wednesday, June 5.

This process targets applicants placed in universities and colleges for the 2024/2025 placement cycle who wish to change their institutions.

Applicants can also change courses, provided they meet the applicable cut-off points and receive endorsement from the receiving institution.

To apply for an Inter-Institutional Transfer, students should first login to the Student’s Portal at students.kuccps.net.

After logging in successfully, click on the “Transfer Application” tab on the dashboard.

Enter the code of the institution and programme you wish to transfer to.

Select the reason for seeking the transfer.

Proceed to make a payment of Kes.1,000 following the provided payment instructions. (Refer to the payment procedure below.)

Then submit your transfer application using the provided eCitizen Payment Reference Code.

KUCCPS set the deadline for the Inter-Institutional Transfer as July 4.

The University Placement Service said students can monitor the progress of their transfer applications through the Student’s Portal.

“Both the receiving and releasing institutions must endorse your application, and you can monitor this through the portal,” KUCCPS said.

“If the receiving institution declines to endorse the transfer application, you will be notified through the portal and advised to try a different programme in either the same institution or a different one.”

KUCCPS will then process the application after receiving the endorsements.

Once KUCCPS approves the transfer request, students will download and print the transfer letter and submit one copy to the institution they are transferring to in order to receive the admission letter and other joining instructions.

IIT Payment Procedure:

After clicking the Submit button in the online application form, a pop-up will display with a “Click Here to Pay” link. (If you have already paid, enter the Payment Reference Code generated by eCitizen.)

Click on the link to be redirected to a page with eCitizen payment instructions.

Choose your preferred payment method from the provided options and proceed to pay as instructed.

For M-PESA, click on the relevant button to display the payment details, including Business Number (222222), a Payment Reference Code, and the required amount.

Use the M-PESA Menu on your phone to make the payment, following the provided instructions. Enter your M-PESA PIN and send.

After paying, enter the eCitizen Payment Reference Code in the provided slot and click “Submit”. (Retain the same Ref. Code for any subsequent changes to your application.)

Do not use the M-PESA transaction code, KUCCPS warned.

Students must enter their Password to complete the submission. (Use your KUCCPS Student’s Portal password).

After successful submission, they will see a flow chart on the application page for tracking their application.