Four Game Hunters On The Run After Killing a Giraffe For Meat

Police in Daadab’s Dagahaley area of Garissa County are on the hunt for four men who killed a giraffe for game meat on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place in Kumahumato village, where the suspects were intercepted by police officers from Dagahale Police Station.

According to reports, the officers acted swiftly on a tip-off from local residents and rushed to the scene. They found a Toyota Alto, registration number KCT 727T, overloaded with the slain giraffe.

As the officers approached, the vehicle struggled to move, giving the suspects a chance to flee.

Upon sighting the police cruiser, the four game hunters abandoned the vehicle and escaped into nearby thickets, evading arrest.

The police managed to tow the vehicle to the station and informed Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers of the incident.

The meat from the giraffe has been preserved as evidence, and the vehicle remains detained at the police station.

Authorities have obtained records from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to identify the owner of the vehicle and are taking necessary actions to track down the suspects.

The DCI reiterated that the illegal killing of wildlife in Kenya is a serious offense, and authorities are determined to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The community’s cooperation in reporting the crime highlights the importance of vigilance and collaboration in protecting the country’s wildlife.

As the manhunt continues, police urge anyone with information about the suspects to come forward. The incident underscores the ongoing battle against poaching and illegal wildlife trade in Kenya, with law enforcement and conservationists working tirelessly to safeguard the nation’s rich biodiversity.