KMTC Online Application 2024: Portal, Payment Procedure, Deadline Announced

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has announced the opening of the application portal for the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) September 2024 intake.

In a statement released on June 9, KUCCPS stated that the application is open for qualified KCSE holders from 2013 to 2023 who wish to enroll in KMTC programs, including those who had previously applied but were unsuccessful.

The Placement Service also highlighted that the application deadline is June 21, 2024.

“The @KUCCPS_Official portal is now open for the @Kmtc_official September 2024 intake application. The deadline for applications is June 21, 2024,” KUCCPS announced.

The higher learning placement body outlined the application procedure and payment mechanism for eligible students.

Here are the instructions for KUCCPS application:

Interested candidates can access the student’s portal via the link students.kuccps.net or through the KUCCPS website www.kuccps.ac.ke. Upon accessing the portal, click the Login tab and enter your KCSE Index Number, KCSE year, and Password. Your password should be either your Birth Certificate Number or your KCPE Index Number. Once logged in, select “KMTC Programmes” to see available courses and their minimum requirements. You can only apply for courses that meet your qualifications. Download the PDF document for reference. Choose your preferred courses and input the Programme Codes. To apply, click on the “KMTC Application” tab, then “Apply Now”. Enter the Programme Codes in the provided form, prioritizing them from your most preferred (No. 1) to your least preferred (No. 4). After entering all the Programme Codes, let the system fetch the program details before clicking Submit. Upon submission, you will need to pay Ksh1,500, and the portal will display payment instructions.

“Unsuccessful applicants from the previous KMTC application need not pay again but should use the previous Payment Reference Code to reapply,” noted KUCCPS.

Here is the payment procedure directed by KUCCPS for successful applicants: