Why NHIF Remains Active as State Launches SHIF

The Ministry of Health has informed the public that the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) remains active and in use.

This remains applicable even as the government works on the modalities to roll out the new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni stated that despite the delay in launching the new health insurance scheme, there is no gap in the sector as the NHIF continues to be utilized. She urged Kenyans to be patient as the government fine-tunes the new health plan, which she said will revolutionize Kenya’s health sector.

“Some Kenyans have long struggled with NHIF, and that is why President William Ruto introduced this scheme to help ordinary Kenyans without jobs or with limited income access better healthcare,” said Muthoni.

Speaking in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County, on Sunday, she emphasized that the Social Health Insurance scheme will be more beneficial to the public.

“The public will be able to access health facilities without discrimination, and the fund will cater to all Kenyans, including those at the bottom of the pyramid,” she noted.