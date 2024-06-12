Impersonator of Spice FM Host Arrested for Defrauding Radio Show Guests

Police have arrested a suspect who has been impersonating Spice FM journalist Eric Latiff to defraud unsuspecting victims.

A complaint filed with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) alleges that the man was soliciting money from unsuspecting guests invited to the ‘Situation Room’ show under false pretenses.

Latiff hosts the four-hour morning show alongside Scholar Nduh Okoh and Political Strategist and scientist Charles Muga. They host dignitaries and politicians to discuss national issues.

Detailing how Gacheru impersonated Eric Latiff and defrauded guests, Corporal Lucas Juma disclosed that Latiff filed a formal complaint with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on May 28, 2024.

According to Latiff’s statement to the police, the impersonator used his name to deceive unsuspecting guests invited to the show. Among the victims were prominent figures from leading political organizations, prominent businesspersons, and senior government officials.

The guests reported to Latiff that they were contacted via WhatsApp using an Airtel number between November 2023 and April 2024.

Latiff provided the suspect’s contact information to the DCI, leading to a manhunt that resulted in the suspect’s arrest arrest.

DCI identified him as Julius Gacheru Wangari, also known as Chris Gacheru.

He was arrested on June 8, 2024, at an apartment in the Zambezi area of Kikuyu, Kiambu County, and two mobile phones were seized from his residence.

“Preliminary investigations established that the two mobile phones have subscriber numbers used in commission of the crimes,” stated Corporal Juma.

Gacheru was arraigned before Milimani Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe on Monday, June 10, where police were granted permission to detain him for seven days for further investigations.