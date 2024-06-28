IMF Expresses Concern Over Kenya’s Situation

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says it is concerned about Kenya’s situation following violent protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Julie Kozack, IMF Director of Communications, expressed the financial body’s concern over the tragic events, including loss of lives and property destruction.

“We are deeply concerned about the tragic events in Kenya in recent days and saddened by the loss of lives and the many injuries. Our thoughts are with all the people affected by the turmoil in the country,” the statement read.

Kozack emphasized that the IMF was closely observing Kenya’s situation while reaffirming its commitment to assisting the country in overcoming its economic challenges.

“The IMF is closely monitoring the situation in Kenya. Our primary goal in supporting Kenya is to help it overcome the economic challenges it faces and improve its economic prospects and the well-being of its people. We are committed to collaborating with Kenya to achieve robust, sustainable, and inclusive growth.”

Since February 2021, the IMF has disbursed over Kes.341 billion to Kenya under the Extended Fund Facility arrangement.

The EFF program offers financial assistance to countries to address significant balance of payments issues stemming from structural problems. The IMF sets a longer repayment schedule to enable the country to adjust and implement necessary structural reforms.