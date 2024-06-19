Humour·Social Media·TL Hilarious Trending Memes and Tweets This Wednesday June 19, 2024 by Nick Mwangi It’s a beautiful day and this is what’s trending today. Prev1 of 20NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Prev1 of 20NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Facebook X Whatsapp Telegram Email Previous Story Man Found Guilty of Murdering Wife After Staging Her Suicide Next Story Comedians to Pay Tribute to Fred Omondi in Special Event This Week Latest from Blog Governor Sakaja: Tenants to Pay Rent Directly to County for Unpaid Land Rates Comedians to Pay Tribute to Fred Omondi in Special Event This Week Man Found Guilty of Murdering Wife After Staging Her Suicide Funds Availed To Hire All 46,000 JSS Intern Teachers on Permanent, Pensionable Terms Nairobi Policeman Attempts Suicide After Losing Loaded Pistol