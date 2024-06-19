Comedians to Pay Tribute to Fred Omondi in Special Event This Week

The Kenyan comedy fraternity will this week honor the late comedian and entertainer Fred Omondi in a special edition of Churchill Show at Carnivore grounds.

The event, named Fred Omondi Last Laugh All Stars, is scheduled for June 21 at Carnivore’s Simba Salon.

In a social media post on Tuesday, June 18, comedian Daniel Ndambuki, also known as Churchill, confirmed the event and provided further details.

“This Friday at Carnivore!! From 6pm. So many things are happening so soon. Sad. But this Friday…. Let’s do it for Freddy, like never before. We shall all be there, see you soon,” the statement read.

The late comedian and entertainer tragically passed away in an accident along Kangundo Road in Nairobi on Saturday morning, June 15, 2024.

The lineup for the “One More Laugh for Fred” event will feature prominent names from the entertainment and comedy industry.

Among the attendees will be Fred Omondi’s former friends and colleagues from the Churchill Show, including Lang’ata Member of Parliament (MP) Phelix ‘Jalas’ Odiwuor, Mammito, Nasra, MC Antonio, Noriega, Jemutai, Professor Hamo, Terence Creative, and Chipukeezy.

Other performers scheduled to appear include Butita, Teacher Wanjiku, Kreative Generation, Rib Crackers, Malboro, DJ Shiti, Captain Otoyo, Sammy Kioko, Tom Daktari, Sleepy Davvy, MCA Tricky, Jasper Murume, Oga Obinna, and Adhis Jojo.

Fred gained prominence through his appearances on the Churchill Show, which is hosted and managed by Daniel Ndambuki.

Following his tenure on the show, he pursued a freelance career, hosting events and serving as an emcee at various entertainment venues.