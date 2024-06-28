Gachagua Mourns Family Matriarch’s Passing

Leah Wangari Muriuki, sister to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, has passed away.

DP Gachagua announced Wangari’s passing in a message on Thursday, June 27, 2024, expressing his deep sadness for the loss.

In his message, Rigathi mourned his sister as the family matriarch who had been caring for the Gachagua family.

Rigathi described his sister, whom he identified as the eldest, as having taken on a parental role as the head of the family following the death of their parents.

“I am saddened to receive news of the passing on of our eldest sister Leah Wangari Muriuki. Leah has been our mother and the family Matriarch; she has taken good care of the larger Gachagua Family after the death of our father and our two mothers,” the DP said.

He further mourned, “We are devastated by the loss of this family head. My deepest condolences to her husband, her children and grandchildren. May the Lord heal our Nation and families.”

Gachagua also mentioned that this week has been exceptionally challenging for him as both a national leader and a family man, following the loss.

Leah Wangari Muriuki was the eldest among DP Gachagua’s nine siblings, comprising four brothers and five sisters.