MP Unapologetic for Supporting Finance Bill Despite Kes.500M Loss in Protest-Driven Supermarket Raid

Kieni Member of Parliament Njoroge Wainaina says he does not regret voting Yes for the Finance Bill 2024 despite incurring millions of shillings in losses following the destruction of his businesses during the anti-Finance Bill protests.

On Tuesday, protesters looted and set ablaze part of his supermarket in Kieni, Nyeri County.

Speaking to the media, the UDA MP reported losing over Kes.550 million, including stock worth Kes.450 million and equipment like bakery shelves valued at around Kes.100 million.

“I lost movable stock worth Sh450 million and equipment such as bakery shelves, among others, valued at Sh100 million,” the MP told the Standard.

“The scrap metal dealers are now scavenging for the metallic stands that remained after the inferno, and the employees have been left jobless,” he added, noting that his business employed over 350 people.

Despite the losses, the Kieni MP insisted he does not regret his vote, believing the Finance Bill would have benefited his constituents.

“I voted in support of the Bill because the people of Kieni stood to benefit from it being an agricultural zone where our people farm onions, potatoes, eggs and milk will enjoy all the way to the bank because the competition from outside the country would have been reduced with the passage of the bill,” Njoroge Wainaina said.

The MP also alleged that the vandalism and looting were orchestrated by goons posing as peaceful protesters.