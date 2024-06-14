DPP Drops Criminal Case Against Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has terminated the criminal case against Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula and 23 others, citing the validity of their contractual agreement with the Ministry of Information.

Prosecuting counsel Wisley Nyamache informed Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina that the ODPP did not wish to proceed with the criminal case against Savula and his co-accused.

Nyamache explained to the court that the contractual agreements formed the basis of the criminal case against Savula and the co-accused.

The prosecutor informed the trial magistrate that a higher court had also ruled in favor of Savula and his company, ordering the government to pay them Kes.58 million for breach of contract.

Additionally, the prosecutor stated that the DPP has instructed the DCI to investigate and prosecute those responsible for the death of Jennifer Wambua, who died after testifying as Prosecution witness number five in the case against Savula. Wambua passed away on April 5, 2023.

Savula’s case has spanned six years since charges were filed against him.

The trial magistrate has reserved his ruling on whether to accept the DPP’s application to terminate the criminal case.

A decision is expected on July 1, 2024.