Saudi Authorities Extend Deadline for Execution of Stephen Munyakho

Saudi Arabia authorities have extended the deadline for Kenyan Stephen Munyakho’s execution to November 26 amid ongoing negotiations over blood money.

In a statement dated Thursday, June 13, Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei announced that the government had successfully secured an extension to assist Munyakho’s family in raising the Kes.120 million for compensation.

The PS said the government is actively seeking a resolution to the complex matter.

“I wish to notify the public that we continue to actively search for the resolution of the outstanding and complex matter regarding Stephen Munyakho. Following our intervention, the deadline for the collection of compensation has been extended by four months from the initial 26th of July 2024 to the 26th of November 2024,” PS Sing’Oei stated.

The PS emphasized that the Foreign Ministry is collaborating with Stephen’s family and will review all fundraising efforts starting the week of July 8 to assess progress.

He also assured that the government is utilizing all diplomatic channels to secure Stephen’s return to his family.

“I laud the Kenya Mission in Riyadh for their dedicated effort in engaging Saudi authorities and the family of the deceased. We call on everyone’s support in raising the required 3.5 million Saudi Riyals – approximately Kshs 120 million as at the current exchange rate.”

Stephen Munyakho, aged 50, was scheduled for execution in June for the murder of a Yemeni man in 2011.

His family has been actively raising 3.5 million Saudi Riyals (approximately Kes.120 million) in blood money required for his release under Islamic law, known as Sharia.

Stephen Munyakho is the son of veteran journalist Dorothy Kweyu.

Reason Kenya Can’t Pay Blood Money

In May, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musali Mudavadi clarified that Kenya lacks the financial capacity to pay the Kes.120 million compensation required.

He explained that Parliament has not allocated funds for such purposes, emphasizing the absence of a designated fund for such exigencies.

“We can pursue diplomatic interventions, but there is currently no parliamentary fund available for these circumstances. Unless Parliament establishes such a fund, our efforts will focus on diplomatic channels to secure relief for this individual,” he stated.