County Government Prohibits Private Vehicles in Maasai Mara

The Narok County Government has banned private cars in the Maasai Mara National Reserve.

In a memo dated June 3, Chief Park Administrator Alex Nabaala announced that private vehicles are now prohibited from driving through the game reserve.

“In line with the implementation of the Maasai Mara Management Plan, we have banned the use of private vehicles for game drives,” stated the memo.

Under the new directive, only safari trucks, safari land cruisers, and safari vans are permitted for game drives in the park. The Chief Administrator announced that the directive would take effect immediately.

Previously, the park allowed the public to use their vehicles, especially 4-wheel drives, for game drives in the park.

This ban follows an increase in entry fees for the facility, effective January 1, 2024.

Under the new rates, non-resident travelers must pay Kes.13,100 (USD 100) per day and Kes. 6,550 (USD 50) per day for children aged 9-17 years.

Children 8 years and below can enter the park for free between January and June 30, 2024.

However, from July 1 to December 31, 2024, non-residents will need to pay Kes.26,200 (USD 200) per day for adults, while the fee for children aged 9-17 years will remain Kes. 6,550 (USD 50) per day. Children aged 8 and below will continue to enter for free.