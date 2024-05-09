TikTokers Arrested for Filming Prank Video Outside Kilifi Police Station

Authorities have arrested four individuals for filming a TikTok prank video outside the Kilifi Police Station.

The arrested individuals include Shabir Ali Suleiman (27), Samson Biwott Omungata (17), Caleb Gunga Kahindi (18), and Omar Juma Omar (19).

According to a police statement, one of the suspects approached a custodian who was cleaning and requested permission to film a video inside the police premises, which was denied.

However, the suspect proceeded to film a staged prank video with his three accomplices regardless.

“One guy pretended to be drunk and got mugged/robbed by two other guys who were on a motor cycle while another was recording,” the police report stated.

Subsequently, the suspects shared the video on the TikTok account @shabir_shirazy003, accompanied by captions; ‘Wezi mbele ya police station’ and ‘Man gets robbed off near a police station in Kilifi.’

The police contend that the video tarnished the station’s reputation, citing CCTV footage showing the suspects filming the prank video.