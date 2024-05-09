MP Spearheading Linturi’s Removal Motion Alleges Threats to Life

Bumula MP Jack Wamboka, initiator of the impeachment motion against Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi, claims his life is under threat.

During Tuesday’s pre-trial hearing, Wamboka stated that he had bolstered his security due to being followed by unidentified individuals and unmarked cars.

Despite the challenges, he affirmed his commitment to upholding Kenya’s integrity and urged the National Assembly to devise measures to safeguard members who introduce such motions.

“I have been followed by unmarked cars and unknown people; it is not easy but I will soldier on for the integrity of the Republic of Kenya,” Mr Wamboka said.

Wamboka stressed that his stance against Linturi is driven by national concerns rather than personal animosity, highlighting the critical importance of the issue to the nation.

“Where I come from there is no maize anymore, I do not know what this government would do if Linturi was to remain, I do not know what he would tell people from Western, Rift Valley, Central and other parts because there is no food,” he said.

The lawmaker challenged Linturi to emulate the biblical figure Yohana, who, when faced with a sinking ship due to his presence, sacrificed himself for the greater good.

Wamboka argued that if the motion failed, it would be challenging for Linturi to restore his reputation or effectively serve the nation, as public resentment towards him runs deep.

“Be the Biblical Yohana…not that anyone hates the person of Mithika Linturi, as I had said he is my best friend, we share the same group, so there is nothing personal,” he stated.

He emphasized that by voting to remove him from office, they would be protecting him from the ire of Kenyan citizens.

“How will you go to the food basket of this country Trans Nzoia and as a minister you have to go? Kenyans will not allow you because they are angry, they are not happy,” he said.

Wamboka further emphasised that they support President William Ruto on his food security policy despite their political divergence in opinions.

The legislator was making his case before an 11-member committee which the National Assembly formed to probe the allegations against Linturi.

If the committee deems the allegations against the CS unsubstantiated, the matter will not progress.

However, if the committee finds the allegations substantiated, the House will have the option to either adopt or reject the report. If adopted, the decision of the House will be forwarded to the President, who will subsequently dismiss the CS.