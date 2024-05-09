Flood Death Toll Rises to 257 As 54,837 Households Displaced

The death toll from flood-related incidents climbed to 257 yesterday, with 19 more lives lost in the previous 24 hours.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura on Wednesday evening reported that 14 adults and five children succumbed to the floods within the last 24 hours.

He indicated that the number of individuals affected by the rains has now reached 293,661, with 54,837 households displaced.

Mwaura further stated that an additional 188 people had sustained injuries.

He reported significant damage to infrastructure, with railway lines severely affected and numerous roads rendered impassable.

Mwaura disclosed that the government is mobilizing nearly Kes.4 billion to support recovery and relief efforts, underscoring its commitment to protecting the lives and property of all affected Kenyans.

He noted severe impacts on health services, with 61 health facilities compromised across 11 counties.

Consequently, he stated that 44 cholera cases have been reported in Tana River and Marsabit counties.

Ministry of Health and Red Cross officials are currently conducting outreach programs to contain the spread of the outbreak.

“In response to the crisis, the government is actively implementing waterborne disease control initiatives, including efforts to manage cholera outbreaks,” Mwaura said.

The spokesperson mentioned that repairs to damaged infrastructure are ongoing and anticipated to extend until the end of May.