Kenya Waives Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) Requirements for Zimbabwean Travellers

Zimbabwean travelers heading to Kenya will no longer need to pay for Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) when applying to visit, according to an announcement by Michael Chiwoneso Mukura, spokesperson for Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

Instead, travelers will only need to apply for authorization on digital platforms for identification purposes.

President William Ruto of Kenya, who visited Zimbabwe in April, highlighted the importance of encouraging trade among African countries to strengthen their economies.

In December 2023, President Ruto removed all visa requirements for travelers, stating, “It shall no longer be necessary for any person from any corner of the globe to carry the burden of applying for a visa to come to Kenya.” This new directive, which took effect in January 2024, requires each traveler to pay USD 30, a significant reduction from the previous visa charges.

Chiwoneso mentioned that this exemption for Zimbabweans will likely boost trade between Zimbabwe and Kenya. Zimbabwe joins Ethiopia in having its ETA requirements to travel to Kenya lifted. Additionally, Kenya has also removed the ETA requirements for travelers from Eritrea, South Africa, Mozambique, San Marino, Comoros, Botswana, and the Republic of Congo (Brazzaville).

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Minister Musalia Mudavadi revealed in March that the new travel requirements have led to a significant increase in tourism. Between January and March, Kenya received 330,000 visitors using ETA compared to 188,570 who used the previous eVisa system.