President Ruto’s Detailed Itinerary for Four-Day US Visit

President William Ruto’s four-day visit to the United States starts today with a jam-packed itinerary aimed at advocating for increased investments in Kenya.

Statehouse spokesperson Hussein Mohamed announced on Sunday that Ruto’s visit will run from Monday, May 20, to Thursday, May 23, concluding with a meeting with President Joe Biden.

On Monday, Ruto will head to Atlanta, Georgia, to visit the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, emphasizing the two countries’ shared commitment to governance and anti-corruption efforts. He will then visit the Ebenezer Baptist Church to honor the civil rights struggle, followed by a trip to the CDC headquarters to discuss the US-Kenya health partnership.

The day will end with Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto being hosted by the Kenyan diaspora in Atlanta.

On Tuesday, still in Atlanta, Ruto will begin his day at Spelman College, highlighting the crucial role of higher education in science and technology for attracting investments. He will then visit Tyler Perry Studios to explore opportunities within the creative economy and proceed to the Coca-Cola Company to forge new investments.

Additionally, he will launch Vivo’s inaugural store and, along with Rachel Ruto, attend a dinner hosted by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

On Wednesday, Ruto will travel to Washington, DC, where he will receive “full ceremonial state honors” and later meet with a congressional delegation and hold discussions on Capitol Hill.

Then on Thursday, Ruto and Rachel will lay a wreath at Arlington Cemetery to honor fallen American soldiers and historic figures. Later, they will hold a bilateral meeting with President Biden to discuss development opportunities.

Mohamed noted that this visit comes amid warm relations between the two nations, reflecting their partnership in areas such as defense cooperation, democracy, governance, civilian security, health, and regional issues.

“This invitation underscores Kenya’s strategic importance to the US as the leading regional anchor and the primary commercial gateway to East Africa,” he said.

Ruto’s US visit is the first state visit by a Kenyan head of state in two decades and the first by an African president since 2018.