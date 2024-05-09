President Ruto Invited to Atlanta By Mayor Andre Dickens

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto are set to visit Atlanta, Georgia, from May 20 to 21 ahead of a state visit to the White House.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens formally extended a warm welcome to Ruto, expressing it as an honor and privilege to host him in a few weeks.

“The City of Atlanta is proud to announce the May 20-21, 2024, visit of President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto of the Republic of Kenya… On behalf of our great city, it is our honor to welcome President and First Lady Ruto to Atlanta,” Dickens states in a statement.

“I look forward to learning how we can further strengthen our cultural and economic partnerships, as well as joining fellow leaders in providing the world-class hospitality for which Atlanta is renowned.”

The mayor’s office highlights that the visit underscores Atlanta’s “vibrant growth and global importance,” aiming to enhance partnerships in business, technology, innovation, education, and with the African Diaspora.

Mayor Dickens anticipates a historic visit that will foster a new relationship between Atlanta and Kenya, built upon shared goals and opportunities for both nations.

During his stay, Presdient Ruto will engage with civic leaders and luminaries from Atlanta’s global services industries, creative economy, international health institutions, and discuss strategies for affordable housing development with Mayor Dickens.

Following their Atlanta visit, President Ruto and First Lady Rachel will journey to Washington, D.C., where they are scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House on May 23, commemorating 60 years of diplomatic ties between the U.S. and Kenya.

In a significant move, the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs has formally requested Speaker Mike Johnson to invite President William Ruto to address a joint session of Congress.

If granted, President Ruto would make history as the first Kenyan head of state and the first African head of state since former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf eighteen years ago to address Congress.