Hussein Denies Reports of Rift Between Ruto and Gachagua

State House has dismissed reports of strained relations between President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Responding to a journalist’s question during a press briefing on President Ruto’s historic visit to the US, State House spokesperson Hussein Mohammed said there is no issue between the two leaders.

The rumours have been fueled by the Deputy President’s absence from key state functions.

Hussein emphasized that the Office of the Deputy President is fully capable of responding to any questions regarding the second in command.

“There is no issue between the President and his Deputy. If you have any questions or need information about the DP, you can obtain it from the Office of the Deputy President, which has all the necessary capabilities and competencies,” he said.

This is not the first time such rumours have circulated. Last year, Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura described similar reports as a “creation of the media,” stating that the president and deputy are aligned.

On Sunday, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua made his first public appearance at Endarasha Catholic Church in Kieni Constituency, Nyeri County.

His appearance followed days of speculation due to his conspicuous absence from key state functions, fueling rumors of a fallout with President William Ruto.

Speculation intensified when Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga saw off Uganda President Yoweri Museveni during his three-day state visit to Kenya. President Ruto was in Rwanda when Museveni left the country, and it was expected that DP Gachagua would see him off.

The DP was also notably absent during the tree-planting holiday, as Ruto and other government officials led the exercise across various parts of the country. Known for his active participation in state events and frequent presence around Ruto, Gachagua’s absence, along with the silence on his social media accounts, has raised eyebrows.

The events surrounding the Limuru III meeting have further fueled speculation about the alleged fallout within Kenya Kwanza.

Recently, Gachagua has been advocating for the “one man, one vote, one shilling” campaign supported by some Mt. Kenya leaders. Attendees of Limuru III emphasized this campaign, criticizing Ruto for allegedly neglecting the Mt. Kenya region, which overwhelmingly supported him in the 2022 election.

The Limuru III meeting led to the formation of the Haki Coalition, with leaders asserting that it would help chart the way forward for the people of Mt.Kenya.